ISLAMABAD:- Supreme Court Monday withdrew suo moto notice taken in murder case of Kohat’s Asma Rani after the arrest of accused Mujahidullah Afridi. Advocate Genera Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed to a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar that the accused had been arrested and the charge-sheet of the case had also been submitted before the trial court. Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical College, was killed in her hometown Kohat for refusal to marriage proposal and accused Mujahidullah fled from the country after the incident and was later arrested with the help of Interpol from the United Arab Emirates.–INP