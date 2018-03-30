Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Employees Federation of Pakistan (EFP) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen relations and better coordination between government and business community, trade bodies and industries for human resource, social and economic development.

The agreement was signed by the SCCI president Zahidullah Shinwari and EFP President Majeed Aziz in a ceremony held here at Chamber House on Monday.

Former provincial minister, president of EFP and member Board of Directors Haji Javed, SCCI vice president Naeem Butt, EFP vice president Ahmad Khan, Secretary General Fasihul Karim, member BoDs Ismail Sattar and executive body members of SCCI were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Shinwari praised the role of EFP provision of effective platform for industrialists and traders for amicable resolve of their issues.

He added the EFP played a vital role in addressing issues pertaining to industrial, energy, economic policies, labour laws, social security, EOBI and other welfare laws as well as issues relating to trade and commerce. He informed that SCCI initiated struggle for protection of business community rights.

He added the chamber will organize All Parties Conference on March 29, adding the objective of the conference is to raise issues relating to provincial rights, flaws in existing tax-system, highlighting potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and taking the parliamentarians in confidence about impediments in promotion of trade and commerce.

He said a charter of economy will be put before the government in order to inform it about the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and will raise them by parliamentarians in National Assembly and Senate.

Majeed Aziz and Haji Javed on the occasion said the objective of the Employees Federation of Pakistan and invited the SCCI to become member of the EFP.

They said the EFP is effective source of coordination between the chambers, business community, trade bodies, and government, saying that steps are being taken to resolve the issues of business community though this platform.

They informed a total of 690 members of EFP in the country, in which 27 trade associations included. Of the total, he added that nearly 2.5million workers were registered with the EFP.

They said the MoU between EFP and SCCI was an effective step towards economy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, through which issues of business community would be resolved in appropriate manner.