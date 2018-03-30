Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaos Pasha said on Monday the Punjab government had strived hard to create partnership with development partners and private sector to promote efficacy in design and implementation of an enabling business environment.

Addressing an exhibition on 'Doing Business Reforms Initiatives' organized by Programme Implementation Unit of Planning and Development Department Punjab at a local hotel, she said the government was constantly working to ensure that needs of business community were met. The private sector played a huge role in contributing positively towards the economy and for this purpose, the government was committed to increasing transparency and efficiency in the administrative procedures as this would create an enabling environment for private sector development and uplift investor's confidence, she added.

The minister said, "We in the government will not lose momentum but give it a big push for reforms to happen and happen quickly. It is a day for us to be proud of and to resolve further to take Pakistan further down the reform road and bring more investment and prosperity to the country".

According to Dr Aisha, the agenda of 'Ease of Doing Business' was to simplify procedures, cut down costs and reduce time for operationalization and conducting business in Punjab. These initiatives would encourage investors to establish their business entities thus allowing the domestic industry to flourish which would generate economic activities and eventually lead to export led growth of the economy.

P&D Chairman Jahanzaib Khan, Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, World Bank's Country Head Illangoo Wal, LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed, Executive Director Board of Investment Saleem Ranjha were also present. Jehanzeb Khan spoke about the commitment the Punjab government had towards improving the business environment of the province by facilitating domestic and foreign businesses.

P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted Punjab Government and World Bank's 100 Days to Excellence in Doing Business Reform Plan had been achieved and were now prepared for implementing Sprint 2 to catch up to the pace of the rest of the world.