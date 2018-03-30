Share:

Top seeds advance in Grass Court Tennis

LAHORE – All the seeded players Monday qualified for next round on day one of the Sheheryar Malik National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2018 here at PLTA tennis courts. In men’s single, top seed Aqeel Khan beat Ahmed Kamil 6-1, 6-1, Barkat Ullah of KP beat compatriot Shakil Ullah 6-1, 6-1, Muzamul Murtaza beat Israr Gul 6-1, 6-1, Ijaz Khan beat M Hamad 6-3, 6-3, M Zahid Mujahid beat Ahmed Babar 6-2, 7-6, Heera Ashiq beat Asad Ullah 6-1, 6-1, Abdal Haider beat Fayaz Khan 7-6, 6-4, Shahzad Khan beat Zariab Peerzada 6-1, 6-1, Usman Rafiqe beat Ikram Ullah 6-0, 6-1, Hassan Riaz beat Aqib Umer 6-4, 6-4, M Abid beat Irfanullah 6-3, 6-3 and Yousaf Khan beat Nouman Aftab 7-5, 6-4 to qualify for pre-quarterfinals. In U-18 boys first round, Zain Ch beat Umair Ansar 6-1, 6-2, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Uzair Khan 6-4, 7-5, Faizan Fayyaz beat Kashan Umer 6-1, 6-0, Hassan Ali beat Ahmed Nawaz 5-7, 6-4 and Nalain Abbass beat Waleed Quershi 6-0, 6-1 to qualify for the next round.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan Greens win South Asian Int’l Wushu

LAHORE - Pakistan Greens clinched the 4th South Asian International Wushu Championship 2018 title here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday. Afghanistan grabbed the second position while Pakistan Whites earned the third spot. At the concluding ceremony, chief guest Secretary Sports Amir Jan, along with Sameer Ahmed Syed, distributed trophies and medals to the winners and top performers. At this moment, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, District Sports Officer Tanveer Abbas, Rehan Roshan and others were also present. Pakistan Greens grabbed overall 8 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 4 bronze medals. Afghanistan bagged 5 gold medals, 7 silver and 9 bronze medals while Pakistan Whites earned 3 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals.–Staff Reporter

Quetta all set to host quarterfinals

LAHORE - The much-awaited final stage of the Ufone Balochistan Football Cup 2018 is starting today (Tuesday) at Railway Ground Quetta with Eight teams from six cities will clash in the quarterfinals. According to information made available here Monday, in the first match, Khudai Dad Qalandarni FC from Khuzdar will face Baloch FC Noshki while the second match will be played between Afghan FC Chaman and Azad Baloch FC Noshki. In the third match, Bacha Khan FC Loralai will battle against Afghan FC Pishin. In the last quarterfinal, GHS Chaman will challenge Aqua FC Quetta. On March 28, the winners of first and fourth quarterfinal will play the first semifinal while the successful teams of second and third quarterfinal will face each other in the second semifinal while the winners will play the final on March 29.–Staff Reporter

Bahria Town FA win Atletico Pakistan Cup

LAHORE - Bahria Town Football Academy (FA) won the Atletico Pakistan Cup 2018 for Under-14’s held recently here at the City School, Gulberg. Teams from LACAS, FAME Football Academy Model Town, Summatus Sports, City School Gulberg, AFA Pakistan, Bata Football Academy, Campus United Football Club and Bahria Town Football Academy took part in the event. The final match was played between Bahria Town Football Academy and City School Gulberg where BTFA thrashed City School by 6-0. Syed Ali Khawar scored all the six goals. Imran Khan Foundation director Aashiq Hussain Qureshi graced the occasion as chief guest. Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore (BTL) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah and Manager Bahria Town Football Academy Saleem Ahmed Khan were also present there. Syed Ali Khawar was declared the best player of the tournament and top scorer with 17 goals. goal keeper of the tournament was Syed M Khawar, who didn’t allow any player to score goal against him throughout the tournament.–Staff Reporter

Lahore: Winners of 2018 Jazz Golf Tournament in a photo after winning their respective categories at Defense Raya Golf and Country Club.