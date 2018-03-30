Share:

LAHORE - Wardens on Monday failed to clear hours-long traffic snarls on several city roads as authorities closed a major portion of The Mall amid a sit-in by protesting health workers.

Also, roadblocks triggered traffic mess on major city roads during rush hours. The Faisal Chowk remained blocked for vehicular traffic for several hours due to the protest. A large number of motorists was seen trapped in traffic jumbles on Ferozpur Road, Canal Road, Lower Mall, Davis Road, Queen’s Road, and Lawrence Road. There was bumper-to-bumper traffic in the areas like Garhi Shahu, Misri Shah, Lower Mall, Mozang, Samanabad, Gowalmandi and Anarkali.

Hundreds of lady health workers gathered on The Mall and staged a sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly for hours. The wardens diverted the flow of traffic towards alternative routes. A police officer said that roadblocks in certain areas quickly disrupt the flow of traffic in other parts of the metropolis. Since Monday was the first working day after the long weekend the rush of traffic on roads was extraordinary. The situation further worsened as the traffic officers diverted the vehicles towards congested areas. This exercise caused worst traffic jumbles in the areas of Civil Lines, Garhi Shahu, Racecourse, Qila Gujjar Singh, Lower Mall, Samanabad, Lytton Road, Lower Mall and Mozang. On the other hand, hundreds of traffic wardens were seen struggling on city roads to manage the snarl-ups manually. The protest sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly building continued till late Monday night. A spokesman for the City Traffic Police Department said the sudden protest sit-in on the busiest road caused slow movement of vehicles on city roads. However, he claimed, wardens managed to clear traffic snarls in many parts of the city by Monday evening.