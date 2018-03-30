Share:

LAHORE - Three children, as young as four, died under mysterious circumstances at a house in Manawan on Monday, police and rescue workers said. Their bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased were identified as Haseeb (10), Tayyab (7) and Aleesha (4). The tragic incident took place in a village in the border town. Moving scenes were witnessed at the house of the victims where a large number of villagers gathered to share grief of the victim family.

It was not clear yet what caused the deaths. Police said the autopsy report would help establish the cause of death.

The family told the police that the children died after consuming poisonous toffees they got from somewhere. The police were investigating whether the children were “offered” sweets by someone or they got some poisonous stuff from a shop. A police officer last night told The Nation that the police sent the bodies to the city morgue for autopsy. “We are investigating the deaths. The autopsy report and forensic tests will help determine the cause of death,” he said. The officer also said that bodies would be handed over to the family for burial after post-mortem examination. Further investigation was under way on Sunday evening when this report was filed.