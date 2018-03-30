Share:

HAFIZABAD-A landlord of Sukheke area was deprived of gold ornaments, licensed rifle and 50 rounds worth more than Rs3 million here the other day.

According to a police source, six dacoits intruded into the house of Asaraq Majeed, known as Sarang Khan Bhatti, Chairman Interfaith Harmony and Peace Committee Pakistan in Haveli Atta Muhammad (Mochiwala) when he was away from his residence.

The dacoits held the landlord's servant hostage, tied him up with a rope and made off with valuables worth more than Rs3 million.

About two days ago, another villager of Mohallah Hassan Town Sukheke had been deprived of cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. The police had registered cases but remained clueless till filing of the report.

Meanwhile, unidentified burglars broke into the house of Rana Jameel in Kot Hashmat and looted valuables amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees. The house owner along with his family was at a marriage ceremony in a nearby village when the incident occurred. Hafizabad Saddr police were investigating.

Local traders and social and political workers expressed grave concerns over rise in dacoity incidents in jurisdiction of Sukheke police. They called upon the police high-ups to intensify patrolling to eradicate the crime.