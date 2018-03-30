Share:

JACOBABAD - A 30-year-old youth was shot dead by his cousins over trivial issue at village Essa Khan Machi, in the limits of Sadar Police Station, here on Monday.

According to an official of concerned police station that a brawl erupted between two groups of Machi tribesmen, resultantly a youth identified as Muhammad Juman, 30, was gunned down by his cousins and suspects managed to escape.

An apple of discord was said to be an altercation started between two cousins over trivial issue of children, police elaborated. Following on the information area police reached the spot and moved the body to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for postmortem and handed over to his relatives after completing necessary medical formalities.

No FIR was registered till filling of this news.