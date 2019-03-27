Share:

LAHORE-City police safely rescued an IT instructor and arrested seven kidnappers including three police officers during a successful operation in Lahore.

A police official told reporters on Tuesday that the gangsters had demanded payment of Rs20 million in the form of Bitcoin by using local exchange dealers.

Unidentified gunmen including three in police uniform forced their entry into an IT center in Lahore’s Johar Town on March 19, and snatched away IT Instructor Shahid Naseer, a resident of Tech Society. The abductors then contacted the victim’s family by phone and demanded ransom payment in digital currency.

One of the policemen was working as an operator of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner while two others were on guard-duty with a senior judge of the Lahore High Court. The police also recovered Rs2.5 million a car, one motorcycle, and firearms from their possession.

Police officer Rashid Hayat while addressing a news conference at his office said the gangsters used vehicles with green number plates to dodge police at pickets. The CCTV cameras installed across Lahore as part of the safe city project helped investigators unearth the criminals.

“The kidnappers demanded ransom of Rs20 million in the form of cryptocurrency,” said Rashid Hayat, Lahore’s SP (Investigation) Sadar division. He said the police officers who took part in the operation were in waiting when the money was deposited to gangsters for the safe release of the victim. “Officers (during the operation) waited for a considerable time for the release of the victim. The safety of the victim was our number one priority,” Hayat said.

The SP (Investigation) described the operation as a complete success and said that three Bitcoin exchange dealers were also arrested by police from Sheikhupura district. “It was the very first case in Pakistan’s history and third incident in the world history in which criminals demanded ransom payment in the form of Bitcoin,” Hayat claimed.

Seven suspects were produced before media crews in handcuffs. They were identified by police as police Constable Muhammad Arif, Constable Mohsin Abbas and Bitcoin dealers including Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Tahir, and Faisal Yousaf. Sheikh Junaid, Muhamamd Nasir, and Nadeem Ahmad were also member of this gang.

Constable Mazhar Abbas, who was working as Telephone Operator of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner, was still at large. Faisal Yousaf is said to be ringleader of the gang.

According to police sources, Faisal Youaf was the student of IT instructor Shahid Naseer.

On the day of incident, Shahid Naseer was present at his office – IT Heights – in J-Block Johar Town when the kidnappers entered the building. The gunmen locked other employees in the washroom and also snatched away mobile phones, laptop, and other valuables from the office. The police registered a criminal case against unidentified gunmen on the complaint of a relative of the victim and launched the investigation on March 20.

SP Rashid Hayat further said that the ringleader had planned the abduction with the help of other members of the gang including the policemen.

Responding to another question about land grabbers, SP Hayat said that the Raiwind investigation police arrested a man who had illegally sold Rs 2.5 million property by preparing fate documents. “The suspect Muhammad Ahmad has been arrested and the recovered cash was given to genuine owner Mukhtar Ahmad. He said the police operation against land grabbers would continue in the future as well.

212 suspects arrested

Sadar police division in its crackdown against criminals arrested at least 212 suspects during the last one week, an official said on Tuesday. The police also recovered 19 pistols, three rifles, 167 bullets during the week-long operation. The police during anti-narcotics drive arrested dozens of suspects and seized 12-kg charas and 171 liters of liquor from their possession.

SP (Operations) Syed Ali directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, the Sadar division police arrested five members of a gang involved in street crimes. The police also recovered Rs 700,000 and firearms from them. According to a police spokesperson, the Sadar division police also arrested 106 Proclaimed Offenders of A and B-categories besides 10 Court Offenders during the previous week. The police also arrested 27 criminals for violating the ban on kite-flying, one-wheeling and Rental Acts.