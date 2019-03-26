Share:

LAHORE - : From the director of ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’, comes another extraordinary telefilm ‘Laal’ that aired on the television screens to celebrate 23rd March.

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed and produced by Haseeb Hassan, Laal is a Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films presentation with a stellar cast of Bilal Abbas Khan, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Iffat Umer, Rasheed Naz, Saleem Mairaj, Sidra Niazi, Adnan Shah Tipu& Adnan Jaffar.

The telefilm is phenomenal from the start to the end, many parts of which are so intense that you cannot help but cry as the scene moves your heart.

The plot of the film and the storyline is heart-touching keeping the theme of the film intact.

Laal revolves around a young boy, Behram, son of a fisherman who is poor but dreams of becoming a Navy officer. He has no interest in his father’s business which is the reason he is always looked down by his father and watches him favor his elder brother who earns money.

Despite the constant hatred from his father, Behram finds love and support from his mother who pushes him to fight for his dreams. Laal is a tribute to those who fight for the country regardless of their own lives.

The best representation of a true Pakistani soldier is seen in the movie when Behram shoots his own brother involved in armor smuggling.

This shows us the heights of sacrifices our soldiers make. It shows us that their love for the country is bigger than the rest and they put their country before everyone else.

The picturesque cinematography and amazing scenery of Balochistan takes you back to your roots.

Haseeb Hassan’s skills as a director can be best seen in Laal’s picturesque cinematography as it is filled with high resolution graphics, amazing scenery and fascinating representation of Balochistan. The sea gulls flying over the sea, the curvy routes of Balochistan and a view at our cultural housing heritage take us back in time when everything was untouched with modernization.

The film defines “Laal” with some of the most emotional scenes.

The film begins with Behram questioning his existence and his mother affectionately tells him, “Tum tohMaakaLaalhai.”

This scene repeats at the end but this time Behram’s father tells him, “Tum MaakaLaalhai. Tum is qoumkaLaalhai.”

This defining of ‘Laal’ with its true meaning to our country’s heroes makes the entire film a masterpiece. We definitely need more directors like Haseeb Hassan and more films like ‘Laal’ to pay tribute to our courageous soldiers.