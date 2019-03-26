Share:

LONDON-British scientists are about to undertake one of their biggest dinosaur hunts in decades. They are joining US and Dutch institutions in exploring what is expected to be a treasure trove of fossils in the “Badlands” of Wyoming.

The US state has yielded some of the most famous specimens ever found, and the international group will excavate one square mile (260ha) of ground. “It’s an incredible site, mind-blowing,” said Prof Phil Manning. “In the UK, we rarely see anything like this - whole dinosaurs coming out of the ground. But that’s what we’ve got here,” the University of Manchester palaeontologist told BBC News. “And the funding we have in place permits us to open up football pitch-sized areas at a time, if need be.”

The partners on the project are The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis; the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, Netherlands; and London’s Natural History Museum. Prof Manning and Manchester colleague Dr Victoria Egerton are Extraordinary Scientists in Residence at the Children’s Museum and will act as lead researchers, but such is the scale of this endeavour that a team of more than 100 experts will be required. The project has been dubbed “Mission Jurassic” - a reference to the major geological period in which the rocks to be studied were laid down.

In this particular part of North Wyoming, the scientists will get access to a unit, or formation, known as the Morrison. “These were deposited from about 157 million to 145 million years ago,” explained the NHM’s Dr Susannah Maidment.

“The formation has been extensively studied to the south, producing all of your favourite dinosaurs that you could name when you were seven - the likes of Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Brontosaurus and Allosaurus. But we’ll be in the north, which has been much less studied, and which it’s suggested might hold slightly different creatures.