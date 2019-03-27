Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to promote women’s cricket across the country and to enhance the skills of the women cricketers, the PCB’s Women Wing is organising the Second Inter-Departmental T20 Women Cricket Championship from today (Wednesday).

The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 5 at Diamond Cricket Ground Islamabad, said a PCB statement issued Tuesday. The four teams, Zarai Tarakiati Bank (ZTBL), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and PCB XI will feature in the ten day tournament; a total of 13 matches including the final will be staged.

The matches will be twenty overs aside; two matches will be played on each playing day at Diamond Cricket Ground. The first match will start at 9 30 am whereas the second match will take place at 2 30 pm.

The participating teams will play six matches each, whereas the top two teams will qualify for the final of the tournament to be played at the same venue on 5 April. (Draws attached)

SQUADS - ZTBL: Sana Mir (C), Bismah Maroof ( Vice-Captain),Almas Akram, Fatima Sana,Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Mughal, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Samina Bibi, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Subhana Tariq, Zeba Manzoor.

PCB XI: Rameen Shamim (C), Aima Saleem, Aroob Shah, Areeb Shamim, Ayesha Naseem, Hurraina Shah, Kainat Hafeez, Kanwal Francis, Naila Nazir, Najiha Alvi (WK), Noreen Yaqoob, Sadia Iqbal, Umme Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

HEC: Daina Baig (C), Mahum Sultana (VC), Arim Barkat, Ghazala Amir, Gull Feroza, Hadiqa Dar, Khadija Chisty, Lubna Behram, Nashra Sundhu, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shamas, Sana Urooj, Soha Fatima (WK), Tuba Massam.

SBP: Aliya Riaz (C), Jaweria Rauf (VC), Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Fareeha Mahmood (WK), Ghulam Fatima, Hafsa Amjad, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Maham Tariq, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Yousaf, Sidra Amin.