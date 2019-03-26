Share:

LAHORE- Televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain recently said he was going to drag the actors of film ‘Load Wedding’ Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa to court alongside the director and producer of the film, Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza. Hussain threatened to file a case against Hayat in Load Wedding a few days ago for “defaming and misrepresenting him.”

However, he has decided in a recent development to take the legal route and file lawsuit against the film team.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir Liaquat wrote: “Hayat being given the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz this week is none of his business, he is waiting for her, Fahad Mustafa, Nabeel Qureshi and Meerza to face him in court soon. However, in another post, Aamir expressed his anger on Mehwish Hayat and wrote: “Imagine the pain experienced by much more skilled and talented artists when Mehwish Hayat was announced as the actress with the most films and dramas to her credit.