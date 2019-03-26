Share:

ISLAMABAD-The newly-established complaint system established by Islamabad police for prompt action on the applications of citizens have recommended disciplinary action against six police officials for their involvement in delay or non-registration of FIRs.

According to a police source, the IGP Islamabad had been written for disciplinary action against the six police officials involved in delaying or non-registration of FIRs on the complaints of citizens.

The citizens can submit their complaints at Complaint Redressal System office at Rescue 15 centre. The staffers have been provided for the purpose which scrutinise the applications on daily basis from 9am to 11am and from 3pm to 5pm.

The source said that complainants and SHOs and investigation officers of relevant police stations were summoned for hearing after intimation to them through relevant Superintendent of Police (SP) or Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). Decisions were made for registration of FIRs or not as per law while the action had been also started against the police officers involved in delaying or non-registration of FIRs, the source maintained.

He said that an internal accountability unit had been established to carry out internal accountability of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

The primary purpose of IAU is to deal with complaints related to corrupt practices within police working. This unit provides a foresight forum for expeditious disposal of complaints of the citizens.

The main function of this IAU is to carry out discreet/fact-finding inquiries into complaints about corrupt practices, information and news/media reporting about corruption.

The unit also inquires into the allegations of misuse of government funds, vehicles and facilities. It also verifies the complaints of indifference to welfare of police personnel, while inquiries are also conducted on complaints lodged at Citizen Portal by this unit.

The IAU finalises every inquiry within 7 days while in case of additional timing if so required, written approval shall be solicited from AIG Operations, Islamabad.