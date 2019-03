Share:

Former Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi in the Speakers Chambers here on Wednesday.

During the meeting views were exchanged regarding prevailing political situation whereas matters of mutual interest also came up under discussion.

Ch Parvez Elahi and Abdul Aleem Khan also discussed different matters pertaining to the Punjab Assembly.

Provincial Minister Ch Zaheeruddin and MPA Shoaib Siddiqui were also present in the meeting.