ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tuesday updated the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) on regulatory measures taken to stop money laundering in Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and financial institutions, organisations. As a part of three-day talks which started here on Tuesday the APG discussed assessment of nine recommendations out of total 40. The meeting also reviewed three immediate outcome areas out of 11 related to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU). During the meeting the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) updated the APG on STRs and subsequent actions.