CAIRO - Speaker of Arab Parliament Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami has strongly rejected the US President Donald Trump’s sovereignty recognition to Israel over the Syrian Golan Heights.

Al-Salami in a statement said the US illegal decision was completely rejected and condemned, null, had no legal grounds, and were unilateral measures to change a legally recognised situation, which is that the Syrian Golan Heights remain an occupied land. The statement described the US decision as a flagrant violation of United Nations General Assembly resolutions and UN Security Council Resolution No. 242 of 1967, on withdrawal of Israel from the territories occupied, including the Golan. Al-Salami noted that such decision represented a “serious and unprecedented challenge” to the will of all countries of the world and is a confiscation of land by force.

He stressed that the United States had proved to be fully biased to the occupying power by its recent recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the capital for the occupiers, and its recognition today of the sovereignty of over the occupied Syrian Golan.