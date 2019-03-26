Share:

ISLAMABAD -Bahria University on Tuesday started offering classes for understanding the words of Holy Quran. The course is open for Bahria University students, faculty, staff and their family members with the objective of making Quran easily understandable. The course is meant to satisfy the needs of individuals who want to learn Quran but are unable to comprehend and implement the Holy commands.

It also helps with specific subjects and topics important for present era to understand and implement in day-to-day life.

The course is being conducted by Leadership Development Centre at Bahria University with collaboration of Dr Ghulam Dastagir from Alfalah Manzil, a well-known reputed organisation in the field.