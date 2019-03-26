Share:

ISLAMABAD-An Anti Terrorism Court in Islamabad on Tuesday cancelled the bail of an accused involved in mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish illegally after which the police arrested him outside court premises.

According to details, three FIRs had been registered against the accused Jhangir Ahmed Abbasi allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the water of Rawal Lake which is also the main source of water supply to the twin cities.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under terrorism clauses during the last year.

The Secretariat police arrested the accused on the charges of mixing poison in the water after which the accused got bail in the matter.

The ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi cancelled the bail of the accused.