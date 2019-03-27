Share:

A ceremony in connection with launching of Rafeeq Bhopali’s book “Mere Shams o Qamar” was held in Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sehar Ansari said that Rafeeq has written his second book on a very unique topic. He has written the thoughts and the messages of the personalities rather than their lifestyle, Ansari added.

President of ‘The Evening’ and renowned political activist Prof N.D Khan said that I have lived closely with some of the personalities mentioned in “Mere Shams o Qamar” so this book has touched me deeply. He appreciated the author to add personality sketches of Rabindar Nath Tegor & Mahatama Gandhi but he complained to Bhopali for not including Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his book.

Dr Aaliya Imam said that Rafeeq Bhopali has written on some of the very influential personalities of their times such as Makhdoom Talib ul Maula, Sheikh Ayaz, Hameed Sindhi and many others which suggest that Rafeeq has an eye for seeing through in advance.

She further added saying, “Rafeeq has eliminated the unseen boundaries by writing Mere Shams o Qamar”.

At the end of ceremony, the author Rafeeq Bhopali thanked the attendees and said that this book is the 2nd edition of him previous book “Jo Parha tha Lauta Raha Hun”. He said that I cannot thank enough to my late brother Mohsin Bhopali because of whom I am standing here proudly among all of you.