Share:

SHIKARPUR - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairman, is a real leader of Pakistan who has started the train journey to Larkana from Karachi to develop strong contact with the people of Sindh, said Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Sheikh.

He termed the train march a public contact campaign of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that it would be fruitful for the people of Sindh. “Mr Bilawal has put his clear stance on issues of Sindh, and he is not afraid of any power and always takes the side of the people of Pakistan.”

The energy minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, made these remarks at Bhayo house during a meeting convened to review the arrangements for PPP chairman who would reach here on 27th (today) at Habibkot Railway Station.

He further said that many false and fabricated cases had been lodged against Mr Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP co-chairman, and he was put in jail for 11 years. “The PPP leadership is being targeted once again,” he said, and termed it a one-sided revenge against party leadership. He said that such conspiracies had been hatched during the election campaign, but the people of Sindh failed all these designs.

“Meer Zulfikar Ali Kamario, PPP General Secretary Shikarpur chapter, all PPP workers of Shikarpur are united and they are able to foil all kind of conspiracies against their leadership,” he said. He lamented at the arrest of Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Meer Babal Khan Bhayo.

Meer Abid Khan Bhayo, MNA Shikarpur, said that Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, the sitting Speaker of Sindh Assembly, and Meer Babal Khan Bhayo, the former MPA, had been implicated in fabricated cases, adding that it was wish of Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet PPP workers throughout Sindh; and therefore the train journey had been scheduled.

Prior to this, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, along with Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Rahim Bux Maitlo, SSP Shikarpur Sajjad Ameer Sadozi, visited main bus stop Shikarpur after removing illegal encroachments and assured the affectees of the bus stand that they would be accommodated after the final report of Mukhtiarkar and other quarter concerned for the larger interests of the people of Shikarpur while no one would be allowed to occupy state property.