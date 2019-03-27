Share:

PESHAWAR - An APS lounge attendant, Irshad Khan, found a wallet in luggage trolley containing 4000 pounds at Bacha Khan International Airport and handed it over to Vigilance Assistant Kamran Khan. Vigilance Assistant Kamran traced the owner Riaz Ul Hassan, UK PP No 551090490 in International Departure Lounge and handed over the wallet to him. The passenger was travelling by Qatar Airways’ Flight No QR-601 to Doha and onward UK.

Chief Operating Officer Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi appreciated the APS Lounge Attendant Irshad Khan and CAA Vigilance Assistant Kamran Khan and said that both have earned good name for the organisation and the country as well.