Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Director Prof Khalid Mahmood has stressed the need for early diagnosis and timely treatment of epilepsy.

Speaking at a seminar arranged by PINS and Lahore General Hospital on Tuesday, he said that unfortunately Pakistan has highest percentage of epilepsy due to high prevalence of TB, Typhoid and high fever.

The event was arranged to mark World Epilepsy Day. Seminar was followed by a walk. Prof Ahsan Noman, Prof Asif Bashir, Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Dr Mohsin Zaheer, Dr Shahid Mukhtar, faculty members, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and medical students participated in both the events.

Prof Khalid said as it is a hundred percent curable disease. However, he said the doctors should differentiate between epilepsy and other fits. He said out of 60 million epilepsy patients worldwide, 2.2 million were from Pakistan and out of these only 50 thousand were getting treatment. He stressed the need of massive awareness to remove stigma and help people getting treatment for a curable disease. Instead of looking for traditional methods, he said, people should go to qualified doctors for treatment of epilepsy.

Prof Ahsan Noman and Prof Asif Bashir said that extra care should be given for treatment of children carrying this disease. Epilepsy could damage growing brain of a child, they said, adding, it was duty of the doctor to determine that whether fits were relating to epilepsy or not. They suggested proper treatment of kids through surgery or medicines. Dr Mohsin Zaheer, Dr Shahid Mukhtar and other speakers said that epilepsy should be taken normally like other diseases. They said that patients getting fits should be handled carefully to avoid injuries. If the duration of fits was longer than three minutes, they said, the patient should immediately be shifted to the hospital.