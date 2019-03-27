Share:

SSFC – STARZPLAY Short Film Competition is for emerging and young filmmakers to showcase their talent and win a unique opportunity to produce a STARZ PLAY Original web series which will be completely sponsored by STARZ PLAY.

After the successful launch of STARZ PLAY, Cinepax is offering an opportunity to aspiring film makers to step into the world of art and film making. For this purpose, Cinepax is organizing a STARZ PLAY Short Film Competition (SSFC) for emerging and young filmmakers across Pakistan.

Cinepax Group Chairman Arif Baigmohamed said; “STARZ PLAY by Cinepax is one of the best platforms for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their original content and get it out there for the public to see”

“While Cinepax has a superb reputation for entertaining our Pakistani audience with an impressive supply of movies, we also want to provide young film makers with an opportunity to showcase their work and produce short films with regional stories. This would be an exciting competition for the contestants which will not only showcase their work but will be provide a remarkable platform which will promote the short film genre in Pakistan,” he added.

STARZ PLAY Short Film Competition (SSFC) aims to provide a platform for emerging film-makers to showcase their talent and share their work with an audience eager to see good content. All entries will be judged by a panel of film and media experts and will then be uploaded on the STARZ PLAY by Cinepax app. This offers all our contestants the chance to promote their films on a globally-recognized streaming service.

Shortlisted films will then be screened at the final event on the big screen, and the winner will be decided by a jury of judges from the entertainment and film industry. The winner will get an exclusive contract to produce a STARZ PLAY by Cinepax original web series.