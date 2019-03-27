Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat and issued policy guidelines to police and district administrations for good governance and public service delivery.

He directed the officers concerned to implement the 19-point agenda for achieving the targets in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that bureaucracy had been given full liberty to perform and now he wanted the results. He directed that provision of better services to the people should be ensured at every cost as it was time to deliver through hard work.

Buzdar stressed that police and administration will have to improve the governance with their coordinated and sustained efforts. He said that work should be done with renewed commitment and passion to bring ease in the lives of the general public. “I am fully confident that you will perform and deliver”, he added.

He further directed that innovative approach should be adopted for giving relief to the people and new steps should be taken to improve law and order and the conditions of healthcare and educational sectors.

“Almighty Allah has given you an opportunity to serve the masses and every effort should be made to bring ease in their lives,” he added. He said that the officers giving good performance and serving the citizens will be encouraged and made it clear that there was no room for officers in Punjab showing bad performance.

“The people have voted us for change and you will be fully supported in this mission of bringing changes in the society. I know that there are certain challenges in the field but your commitment is higher than the challenges,” he said.

The chief minister said that no one will be allowed to interfere in the mission of public service and government matters. He said that indiscriminate action should be initiated against those creating hurdles in the journey of public service.

He said unprecedented liberty had been given to police and the administration to perform as they should perform their duties without any pressure.

“One should side with the general public and Almighty Allah will also support. We will jointly transform the system and work should be performed actively to come up to the expectations of the people.”

He directed that a system of self-accountability should be enforced at the levels of district and division and indiscriminate action should be initiated against the corrupt elements.

Additional Chief Secretary, IG police, spokesman to CM, concerned secretaries, Commissioners, RPOs, DCs and DPOs of Sahiwal, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi divisions attended the meeting and presented their proposals regarding public service delivery and good governance.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat to review steps taken for providing better services to the people as well as ensuring good governance.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that setting up of new districts is being reviewed across the province on administrative grounds and a special committee has been constituted under the chair of chief secretary which will deliberate on setting up of new districts. He vowed that marked improvements in good governance and public service delivery mechanism will be introduced adding that police and administrative officers are the helping hands of the government.

He said that police and administration should ensure a strong liaison with the people and public representatives for providing better services, ensuring good governance and solution of problems.

The chief minister reiterated that improving the public sector hospitals was the top priority of the government and made it clear that a real change will be ensured by making police, healthcare and education sectors better than the best.

DCs and DPOs are part of my team and I will be standing with the officers serving the people, the CM added. He said that the government is to provide relief to the poor and needy segments of the society in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that DC and DPO should be on the same page and added that non-cooperative attitude will never be tolerated.

The chief secretary gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister about different steps taken for improved good governance and public service delivery. He also directed the officers to have better access to the people. He said that DCs, DPOs and departmental heads should regularly hold open-courts in the districts while Commissioners and RPOs will also attend the open-courts of their respective districts. Revenue department should adopt all possible measures to give relief to the people, he added.

The chief secretary, ACS, IG police, administrative secretaries, commissioners of Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, RPOs, DCs and DPOs attended the meeting.