MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas District and Sessions court has ordered to free 21 peasants including women and children, detained illegally at an agriculture farm for forced labour, after recording their statements here on Tuesday.

Report said that peasant Gomo Kolhi had filed an application under article 491 in Mirpurkhas District and Sessions court, stating that his 21 relatives including women and children were in illegal confinement of landlord Bhagwandas at his agriculture farm near Sain Phatak, in Naokot Town. He added that they were kept in illegal captivity and had been deprived of their rights of free moving, basic facilities including medical health treatment, rights in crops, daily wages etc.

Forced labour work was taken from them under armed persons. He requested the court to order the police for their immediate release.

On the order of the court, SHO Naokot along with heavy contingents of police carried out a raid on the agriculture farm and recovered 21 detained peasants including women and children. They included Shremti Kesri, Dia, Aayo, Kakko, Parbho Kolhi, Mato Kolhi, Jamo Kolhi etc. They were kept at Naokot police station and then on Tuesday Naokot police produced them in the court where their statements were recorded and then they were released by the court.