Head of UK Department for International Development (DFID) in Pakistan, Joanna Reid called on Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal at the office of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on Wednesday.

During the meeting of Head of DPID Pakistan with Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade, progress on various ongoing programmes started in collaboration with the DFID was discussed in detail.

Mian Aslam Iqbal appreciated that collaboration between Punjab government and DFID is maintained in education, healthcare, technical education and other sectors.

He said that a majority of the population consists of the youth and government has started various programs to empower the youth so that they could earn their livelihood in an honorable way. The technical education institutes are being brought under one roof and their syllabus is being updated as well, he added.

The Provincial Minister said that the government is taking steps to promote the public-private partnership. We are working to provide a conducive atmosphere to the business community for increasing investment, he maintained.

Joanna Reid said that collaboration with the Punjab government will be further extended adding that conducive atmosphere is available in Punjab for investment and trade.