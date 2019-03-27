Share:

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan has said that the power sector revenue has witnessed forty billion rupees surge in last three months.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, Omar Ayub Khan said that the energy sector is improving due to the efforts of the incumbent government.

The circular debt would be brought down to two hundred and twenty five billion rupees from existing six hundred and three billion rupees by the end of this year.

The Federal Minister Power Division said that special anti-power theft campaign has been launched in interior Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and in tribal districts of the province.