ISLAMABAD-The government is all set to launch an enrolment campaign for out of school children from today (Wednesday) to increase literacy rate in the country.

Initially, the enrolment campaign for drop out children would be initiated in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under which more than 11,000 children would be granted admissions, the sources said on Tuesday.

They said that the enrolment drive will be completed in 3 phases under which 100 percent out of school children will be enrolled in government schools of the capital administered by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

They said that admission desks were being established in federal public schools of all sectors to facilitate the out of school children.

In this regard, a special form consisting of different colours is also being introduced for the admission of out of school children, sources added.

Under Phase-I, around 4,000 out-of-school children will be enrolled which will be completed on April 5, they said. The sources said that second Phase of the enrolment programme would be initiated on April 6 under which more than 4,000 out of school children would be granted admissions. The third and last phase of the project will be started in last week of next month; they said, adding that in this phase, more than 4,000 children would be enrolled.

The sources revealed that a plan is also underway to provide uniform, school bags and gifts to the out of school children.

The schools have the capacity of admissions while the lack of teaching staff would be a major issue which could not be resolved on urgent basis, they informed.

It is pertinent to note here that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training through Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) would oversee the enrolment process.