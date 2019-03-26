Share:

ISLAMABAD - Essco Club defeated Islamabad Hawks Club by 7 runs in a tough fight in the inaugural game of the ICA Cup-2019. Munirur Rehman blasted unbeaten 79 as M Tanvir and M Noman chipped in three wickets each for Essco.

Asif Memorial Club defeated Majid Memorial Club by 7 runs. Model Town Club defeated Millat Club by 42 runs. Islamabad Gymkhana defeated Islamabad Greeners in Super Over, as the match was tied in allotted 20 overs. At XI-Star Cricket Ground Lucky Star CC outplayed Hassan Memorial Club by 9 wickets.

Hassan Memorial scored 115 for 9 in 20 overs while Lucky Star reached 119 losing just one wicket with 37 runs to spare.