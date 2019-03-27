Share:

KARACHI - The Centre for Rural Economy (CRE), Planning Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with Sindh Planning and Development (P&D) organised a consultative meeting on “In-House Research Study Towards Rural Transformation in Pakistan” at Tughlaq House, P&D Karachi on Tuesday.”

Sindh Planning and Development Secretary Dr Sheerin Mustafa chaired the meeting and highlighted importance of rural economy and role of the P&D to eliminate poverty, reduce unemployment, improve livelihood, enhance rural skills, check rural-urban migration and farm and non-farm sector of the rural economy of the province. She appreciated the efforts of CRE, Planning Commission for preparing national level study towards the rural transformation in Pakistan.

In the meeting, the participants from different departments were divided into two groups to come up with suggestion after having brainstorming on the given questions pertaining to the study on rural transformation. The aim of the consultation was to seek firsthand information to develop in-house research study towards rural transformation in Pakistan by taking all the stakeholders on board.

During the meeting CRE experts - Group-1 head Syed Amjad Hussain, Group-2 head Dr Qaiser Rafique Yasser, and Senior Research Follow Mushtaqur Rehman gave a detailed presentations on CRE, aims and objectives of the stakeholder consultation, and on research study on “Towards Rural Transformation in Pakistan”. The experts in their presentations shared that CRE is working on knowledge-based policies that can effectively choose investments to strengthen rural infrastructure and institution, enable profitable opportunities, and facilitate advance of skills crucial to pace up development in rural areas and providing quality evidence based policy recommendations associated with all aspects of Pakistani rural economy.

They said that rural economy in Pakistan has been a powerful source of economic growth and substantially reduced poverty, but the remarkable processes of Rural Transformation in Pakistan are an underexplored, underappreciated and largely untold story. They were of the view that the CRE proposes to conduct an in-house research study to assess the current status of rural transformation in Pakistan to provide an empirical basis for answering the question by analyzing the farming and non-farming sectors. The aim of the study is to historical review and investigates the issues, challenges of farming and non-farming sector and innovative solution for rural areas of Pakistan. The specific objectives of the study is to prepare farming and non-farming profile of the country, to review inter-dependency of farming and non-farming sectors and their mode of interaction , to review and analyze household income and expenditure profiles, and also develop an action plan for rural transformation in Pakistan.

The expected outcome of the study will be able to know the farming and non-farming structure of the country, compilation of household income and expenditure profiles which will be updated regularly. The consultation meeting ended with the vote of thanks by the Secretary P&D and CRE Team for taking provinces on board for conducting such important studies for uplifting rural economies of the country.