Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to score a brace as Brazil beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in a friendly here on Tuesday.

David Pavelka put the hosts ahead with a 37th-minute strike before Liverpool's Roberto Firmino pounced on an errant Theodor Selassie back-pass to equalize just after halftime.

Jesus, who replaced Philippe Coutinho in the 72nd-minute, gave Brazil the lead by tapping in at the far post after a David Neres cross. The Manchester City forward struck again in the first minute of stoppage time following slick interplay between Neres and Napoli midfielder Allan.

Meanwhile, Argentina defeated Morocco 1-0 courtesy of a late Angel Correa strike in Tangier. The Albiceleste were without Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who suffered a groin injury in the team's 3-1 defeat by Venezuela in Madrid on Friday.

In other friendlies on Tuesday, Cote d'Ivoire beat Liberia 1-0 in Abidjan, Nigeria overcame Egypt 1-0 in Asaba and Senegal defeated Mali 2-1 in Dakar.