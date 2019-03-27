Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh on Monday gave additional charge of the provincial president to General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh until reorganisation of the party.

The development came after a meeting between PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi and Haleem Adil Sheikh held in the aftermath of the resignation of Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto, who took charge as the PTI Sindh chapter head in September last year. “After the resignation of Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto as the provincial president, Haleem Adil Sheikh shall look after the party affairs in the province till reorganisation of the party,” said a notification issued in this regard on Monday.

Earlier, the party leadership accepted resignation on behalf of the Chairman. “With reference to your letter of resignation as President Sindh dated 25th February, 2019, addressed to the Chairman, and our subsequent discussion on the subject your resignation, is hereby accepted on behalf of the Chairman, with immediate effect. The party looks forward to your continued support and cooperation,” reads a letter written by the party authorities to Bhutto.

He tendered his resignation to the PTI chairman on February 25 after non-cooperation of his sub-ordinates in running the party affairs. Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto and his father Sardar Mumtaz Bhutto had joined the PTI after the merger of their lesser known party, the Sindh National Front in the PTI in November 2017.

Meanwhile in the meeting between Niazi and Sheikh, it was decided to expedite measures for form new organizational setup in Sindh. Niazi said that Sindh is one of the most important parts of the federation but ‘unfortunately’, corrupt, cruel and selfish party had destroyed it during its decade-long-tenure. Coming down hard on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his train march, the PTI Chief Organizer said that such tactics are being used to ‘hide’ corruption, adding that his party would not let this happen.

“The people of Sindh back the PTI and we would work for their betterment by eradicating their sense of deprivation by awarding main responsibilities to our deserving workers across the province. We are going to form an organisational structure which would be empowered at grassroots level,” he informed. He asked the party workers to remain ready as Tabdeeli would now come to Sindh after Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the centre.