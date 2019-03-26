Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad High Court on Tuesday gave the two sisters of Ghotki, who recently embraced Islam, in custody of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration and issued orders to ensure their safety.

The two girls Nadia (Reena) and Asia (Raveena) had approached the IHC along with their alleged spouses Safdar Ali and Barkat Ali to seek protection. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Director General Human Rights and representatives of Sindh police also appeared before the court.

The girls stated in their plea that they belonged to a Hindu family of Ghotki and converted wilfully as they were impressed by Islamic teachings.

They deliberately avoided informing their family members about this due to threats to their lives, the petitioners said.

The petition read that the girls left their home on March 20, and sought legal help after announcing to accept Islam on March 22. They claimed that MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Hari Lal had told a fabricated story about their forceful conversion.

First they travelled to Khanpur and later left for Islamabad due to fear of action by Sindh and Punjab police against them. They further said that that media was also wrongly making propaganda against their wilful conversion to Islam.

During hearing, the chief justice asked about the age of the girls. Judge Athar Minallah remarked that it was a very sensitive issue and ensuring the rights of minority sects was the government’s responsibility.

The bench observed that that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him) had also preached for the rights of minorities on several occasions.

The petitioners’ counsel apprised the bench that one of the girls was 20-year-old while the other was 18.

A representative of federal government also informed the court that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered an inquiry on the matter that would be completed within a week.

At this, the bench handed over the girls in custody of ICT administration till the submission of report to the court.

The court ordered to appoint a female SP rank police officer for girls’ security even if the both were sent to shelter home and also named a session judge as guardian in the case.

However, the alleged spouses of girls, Barkat and Shafqat submitted a request for protective bail to the court through their lawyer Umair Baloch. The plea stated that both had been named in the FIR and their arrests should be stopped.

The court observed that the two sisters couldn’t be shifted to Sindh province till the decision in the case and adjourned hearing till April 2.

It may be mentioned here that the girls had nominated Ministry of Interior, Sindh chief minister, inspectors general of Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad police, MNAs Ramesh Kumar, Harilal and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) as respondents in their case.