LAHORE- Provincial Information Minister Samsaam Bukhari met Punjab Police Inspector General Ajmad Javed Saleemi at the central police office on Tuesday. The IGP briefed the information minister about working of police including HR, complaint cell 8787, internal accountability, and Police Service Counters. On this occasion, the provincial information minister acknowledged the initiatives of Punjab Police and told the police chief that the “government is standing with you.” The minister also assured the police chief that his department would highlight all initiatives of the police on media actively.

Traders want import duty on birds revised

LAHORE- Bird traders from Lahore and Karachi have demanded that the authorities revise duty on the import of birds. Bird traders from Lahore’s Tollinton Market and the Karachi Birds Association have submitted a proposal to the Punjab chief secretary, environment protection secretary and director general of the wildlife and fisheries department in this regard. According to the proposal, the bird traders have said that import duty on birds should be revised according to new parameters and contemporary business conditions because the margin of profit is quite low compared to the margin of profit in 2007 when the duty on import of birds was decided. They said: “Exotic wild species, which are brought in Pakistan and duty is paid on their import, may not fall in the definition of wildlife.”

Shopkeepers at Tollinton Market said, “Exception may be given for import and export of captive/fancy/cage/exotic birds in respect of intern-provincial trade.”

PFA discards 3,000 litres of tainted milk

LAHORE- Punjab Food Authority foiled an attempt to supply thousands of litres adulterated milk which was being carried on a tanker from Sahiwal to Lahore on Tuesday. The authority confiscated 3,000 litres thick liquid of adulterated milk prepared with hazardous powder, ghee, and chemicals. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that a fully-loaded tank of adulterated milk caught red-handed.