The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Wednesday that it intercepted a missile launched by the Hamas movement targeting the territory of Israel.

"Israeli families are woken up again by the sound of air-raid sirens from Hamas rocket fire. The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted the rocket. Israel invests in protecting lives, Hamas invests in taking them", the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The IDF said earlier it had continued airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the early hours on Tuesday and had canceled school classes in the country's south, making it clear that the next round of confrontation with Palestinian militants was not over.

These attacks are continuing the series of dozens of attacks in the last 24 hours, the army noted, adding that they were ready to expand the operation if necessary.

Despite Egyptian mediators' statements about the success of their efforts to incline the conflicting parties to a ceasefire, alarm sirens continued to sound on the borders of the enclave at night, warning Israelis about new rocket attacks.

The Israeli Home Front Command, an army structure responsible for civil defense, has ordered to cancel school classes in southern Israel, including in the cities of Ashkelon, Netivot and Ofakim.

On Monday evening, the Israeli military said it registered launches of about 30 missiles from the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants, responding by attacking dozens of facilities belonging to the militants.

The most escalation of the conflict began early on Monday with a rocket launched from Gaza on the densely populated center of Israel, where a village house was destroyed. Seven people, including three children, were injured in the incident.

Due to the shelling that took place two weeks before the election, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reduced his visit to Washington, which was to continue until Wednesday and returned to his homeland to personally lead operations against the factions of the Gaza Strip. In particular, Netanyahu's Washington agenda was curtailed to a meeting with US President Donald Trump, during which the proclamation on the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights was signed.

The document — which has been widely regarded as way of propelling Netanyahu's re-election bid ahead of the 9 April parliamentary vote — has already been condemned by Iran, Russia, Syria, Turkey and other countries. Major US allies such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom have similarly refused to back the country's U-turn in its policy toward the Golan, as it went against a UN Security Council resolution.