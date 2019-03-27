Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday allowed night flights landing operation at the Bacha Khan International Airport for the convenience of passengers.

KP’s home and travel affair department has issued a notification allowing night landing at the airport. Sources said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would issue a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) after which the night flight operation would resume at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ban was imposed on night landing of flights after firing on PIA passengers’ aircraft in 2014. Earlier, flight operations were being carried out at the airport only during day time.

Earlier, flight operations would remain on hiatus for an additional 24 hours at few airports across Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had said on March 7.

According to the aviation authority, flight operations would remain suspended at Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Skardu, Gilgit and Sukkur airports for another 24 hours.