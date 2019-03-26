Share:

ISLAMABAD-Directorate of Municipal Administration of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad launched a campaign against advertisements, billboards and wall chalking as part of the Clean and Green Islamabad programme.

The directorate has also stopped issuance of permissions to any kind of outdoor advertisements and marketing campaigns in the city till finalisation of a clear policy in this regard.

While talking to the Nation, Director DMA Shafi Marwat said that they wanted to bring back the original beauty of Islamabad, which is badly affected due to unchecked advertisements, billboards and hoardings.

“We have imposed a ban on the promotion of illegal housing societies and other unauthorised projects”, he said, adding: “We will not issue any permission for outdoor campaigns in the city without checking the legal status of such projects.”

As for instance, an advertiser had requested the DMA to give permission to place promotional hangers of a private school on streetlights in sector G-10 but he was refused and asked to submit the school’s affiliation with Private Educational Institutes Regulatory Authority and other government departments, he said.

When asked that if the MCI would ban or even narrow down the scope of outdoor advertisements, then it would also lose the revenue, he replied: “We can’t collect revenue on the cost of the beauty of the capital”.

“There are so many streams of revenue collections and we will increase it by working in specific areas”, he explained further.

Meanwhile, in continuation of Clean and Green Islamabad, DMA is conducting operation against illegal advertisement across the capital and removed nearly hundreds of bill boards/steamers.

The operation was conducted mainly on Margalla Road, Park Road, Club Road and other main avenues of the city while the DMA workers are also removing wall chalking and adds on barriers and check posts.

It was also decided that now onward the violators will be charged with heavy fines after issuance of the notices while the public at large was asked to inform the DMA about illegal posting and hanging of advertising material on poles, transformers boxes or affixing of posters on trees.

On the other side, the DMA is also preparing to organise a family gala at F-9 park Islamabad in coming month with the primary focus of the character building of youth.

The two-day program would includes the motivational lectures on Islamic and ethical values, social responsibility while food court, fun gala, book fair and Sufi night would also be the part of this event.