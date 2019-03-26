Share:

ISLAMABAD - The last three years performance of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad was reviewed by its members on Tuesday in its meeting held at Islamabad.

The 35th session of the MCI was held at Pak-China Friendship Centre on Tuesday, which was presided over by Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz while attended by members of MCI and officers of different formations of the MCI. The house approved the minutes of 34th Session of the MCI.

On this occasion, members of the MCI were briefed about the three years progress of MCI. Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz briefed the house about prominent achievements. He said that MCI had exhibited better performance even it was a new organisation and also the circumstances were not favourable. He said that with the passage of time, hurdles would be removed and progress of the MCI would be further improved so that the capital residents could get the fruits of local government system. Mayor informed the house that during the current financial year, each member of the MCI would be allocated Rs5 million so that he or she could carry out uplift of the basic facilities and initiate new projects of public welfare in their respective union councils. He further said that after the allocation by federal government, more development initiatives would be undertaken.

The Mayor of Islamabad further informed the house that MCI had provided water connections and 1122 services in the rural areas of the city while fire brigade service and sanitation services would be also provided in the rural areas and tenders in this regard would be issued soon. He further said that four sewerage treatment plants were being installed in the rural areas.

Members of the MCI also discussed the issues of their union counsels in detail.