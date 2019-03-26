Share:

Lahore -Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat has been derided and trolled by social media user for being deliberated with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz this week.

Speaking about the controversy, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star took to twitter and wrote: “Debate all you like whether you think I deserve the award. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. I respect that. However, I draw the line when my character is questioned. I’ve been called a tawaif, a sl*t, a wh**e and much more so often that it has stopped affecting me.”

She continued, “I never wanted to make this a gender thing but it is unfortunate that others seem to be. To suggest that I slept my way to this award is an abhorrent slur on all the hard working women in our country.”

Hayat went on, “We may be part of an industry that is seen to be glamorous but it doesn’t mean that we have forsaken our morals. What gives anybody the right to drag my name into the gutter. You don’t know me!” She concluded, “Thank you to all the supporters and also to all the haters, it has only made me stronger. Last couple weeks have been quite an eye-opener for me.”