Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has approved four categories of private Hajj packages ranging from Rs 500,000 to Rs 1.4 million (excluding sacrifice) in consultation with Haj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) for Hajj 2019.

According to official sources, the package A was from Rs632,000 to Rs 1.410 million. The package includes accommodation to four persons. The B category package will be from Rs 548,000 to Rs 1.31 million per Haji. Category C will be from Rs 531,000 to 541,000 and Category D package was from Rs500,000 to 800,000.

Package D provides residence from 1201 to 1600 metres at Makkah and 600 to 900 metres residence at Madinah and residence to accommodate six people.

Most of the packages offer 250 metres residence near Haram Sharif and Masjid-e- Nabvi, while package B residence will be 150 metres from Madinah Munawwarah.

The maximum package provides the facility of double bed, few metres residence from Haram Pak, Makkah and Madinah, nearest residences at Jamrat bridge, Mina, Arafat and Mazdulfa.