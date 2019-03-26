Share:

US-NASA has scrapped plans for the first all-female spacewalk because of a problem many women are familiar with: finding something that fits. Astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were scheduled Friday to install lithium-ion batteries on the International Space Station’s solar panel. But McClain’s spot will be swapped out with a male astronaut because there aren’t enough spacesuits available that are small enough to fit both women. The discovery was made when McClain did her first spacewalk last week.

“McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso — essentially the shirt of the spacesuit — fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it,” NASA said in a news release. The agency also tweeted the news with a photo featuring both women.

“Spacewalks are a challenge, but the right equipment makes the job easier! Spacesuits are the most important gear. To get the best fit, we’ve updated the assignments for our March 29 and April 8 spacewalks outside the @Space_Station,” it said. In the past, spacewalks have been mostly conducted by male astronauts, with the help of some female crewmembers. These hours-long operations typically involve making repairs and upgrades to the outside of the space station. McClain’s spacewalk last week made her the 13th woman to take one. Koch will be the 14th when she takes on the mission Friday.

“When you have the option of just switching the people, the mission becomes more important than a cool milestone,” NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz told the New York Times in an interview.

Schieholz said there are two medium-size upper torsos available to the crew. McClain originally thought she could work in a larger size but after her spacewalk last week, she wore the medium-sized one, which Koch also wears, and learned it fit better.