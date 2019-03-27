Share:

Nestlé Pakistan has partnered with the Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan to make its contribution in preserving the environment. An MoU has been signed that will be followed by activities by Nestlé aligned with the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign that was launched in October 2018 by Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The Clean Green Pakistan is a comprehensive movement kicked-off by the Ministry of Climate Change which focuses on liquid and waste management, hygiene awareness, access to drinking water, tree plantation and solid waste management. Through this initiative, Nestlé aims to contribute towards environmental well-being by engaging the public and raising awareness.

The initiative took off with a cleanup and tree plantation activity at Jallo Park, Lahore. The purpose of the activity is to create a sense of ownership and civic responsibility amongst the citizens of Pakistan. It is to encourage them to take responsibility and play their part in reducing the plastic waste and environmental pollution. This is the first of many more plantation drives to come.

At the launch ceremony, Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor to PM for Climate Change, spoke about the initiative; “365 days in Pakistan like this, sunny day, blue skies and children wanting to plant trees is really something out of a dream, which is what the movement is about.” He went on to encourage the nation with his words; “It is really rare to see this type of movement from a developing country like Pakistan, and we should really pride ourselves as this movement puts environment at the top of the priority list, above all else. We should benefit from this and seize the moment to make sure that we can turn Pakistan around. And this movement is not just about the government, it is about the involvement of the citizens who are the ones who can take this further.” He also thanked Nestlé and invited other Corporates to be a part of the movement.

Freda Duplan, CEO Nestlé Pakistan while speaking to Chief Guests, hundreds of students from The Trust School and employees said, “We appreciate Advisor’s and Prime Minister’s efforts towards a Clean Green Pakistan. With this initiative, we are committing to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Clean Water and Sanitation, and Life on Land.”

Hammad Naqi, CEO, WWF Pakistan was also present at the launch ceremony. While talking to us, he said, “We can reach PM’s vision of planting 1 billion trees only if we all take collective action. We are grateful to Nestlé for joining the movement.”

Nestlé’s partnership with this movement is aligned with their commitments of safeguarding the environment which includes: using 100% recyclable and reusable packaging for all our products by 2025; preserve natural capital, including forest cover; and reduce food loss and waste.