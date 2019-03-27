Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday approved key policy initiatives aiming at boosting tourism as well as aviation industry in the country.

Unveiling major decisions made during the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said at a press conference here that a new civil aviation policy has been approved to boost tourism and aviation industry in the country.

The minister said that the cabinet has approved reduction in travelling costs to help facilitate tourists.

He further said that reduction in travelling expenses and cuts in taxes worth four billion rupees have been approved on travelling to the tourist resorts of Pakistan.

He said there will be no tax on domestic aerial travel and added that the cabinet also discussed to start helicopter and 40-seater planes service to the tourist sites in the country.

The minister said that open sky policy in Pakistan is being withdrawn, and foreigners will no more need to have ‘no objection

certificate’ to move in the country.

Fawad said the cabinet decided to review agreements with all international airlines.

He said women will be encouraged to become pilots and Civil Aviation Authority will contribute up to four hundred thousand rupees in fee for the purpose. He said the duration of license of pilots has been increased to five years.

He said a new visa regime has already been introduced under the Prime Minister's vision to promote tourism.

He said the E-visa facility is being provided to five countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Malaysia, and United Kingdom.

He said people from 58 countries can get visa on arrival, while 170 other countries will be given E-visa facility.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary also said that the government has done away with the NOC requirement for foreigners to visit certain areas of the country.

He said this important decision is another landmark and leap forward in line with the vision of Prime Minister Khan to make Pakistan a heaven for tourists.

Referring to the notification issued by the Interior Ministry about the NOC, the minister said Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral shall be non-restricted areas except Pak-China border, Wakhan Corridor, AJK along the LOC and Siachen along line of actual contact.

Free movement of foreigners shall be allowed in open cantonments except prohibited and restricted areas with visible signboards. The border crossings will be open and non-restricted.

The development is a part of Pakistan's "new visa policy" to encourage tourism in the country.

Fawad said the cabinet also approved two billion rupees Ramzan package to provide relief to people during the holy month.

Speaking about the Kartarpur Corridor, the minister informed media persons that the corridor will be opened for the Sikh community to travel to the Kartarpur shrine. He said in order to ensure the required arrangements and facilitate the Sikh pilgrims; a new 10-member Pakistan Gurdawara Parbandhak Committee has been constituted.

Answering a question about opening Sharda Temple corridor in Azad Kashmir, he said, we will wait for Indian request about it.

Commenting on the Supreme Court's decision of granting six-week bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, the Minister said the government respects the court decision.

The Minister welcomed the court decision of not allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad during the bail period. He said the government has already assured the best medical facility to Nawaz Sharif on his demand and satisfaction.

He, however, remarked that the use of the term 'bail' seems inappropriate for the "six-week-long leave" PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has been granted by the Supreme Court.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's narrative has been exposed fully as he does not suffer from illness but just stress.

The chief justice raised a very valid question when he pointed out that Sharif is not alone in feeling stress but all inmates feel that.

He said it is not much different from what the government has been offering to Nawaz Sharif.

“We also said that Nawaz Sharif has the option to seek treatment in any hospital of his choice. Had they listened to us, they would not have had to pay extra money to his legal counsel to contest his case,” he added,

"Nawaz Sharif also had the option of calling any foreign doctor of his choice to Pakistan to get treated by them," the minister noted.

In what seemed to be an overt offer for Sharif to strike a plea bargain with the state, the minister said that if Sharif still wishes to go abroad, "Haris should advise him to return the country's looted money," he emphasised.

He, however, said that the government will review the matter of placing Nawaz Sharif on the exit control list.

The minister said the decision of removing Shehbaz Sharif's name from ECL will also be challenged in the Supreme Court.

To another question, Fawad said the government is ready to sit with the opposition on every issue but it will not compromise on the process of accountability as PTI contested election with the anti-corruption slogan.