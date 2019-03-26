Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Highway Authority Jawad Rafique Malik said that the NHA was striving to advance Clean and Green Pakistan drive through planting saplings along motorways and national highway network in the country.

This noble cause is being implemented with cooperation of student’s, civil society, trader’s community and stakeholders. Students have expressed deep sense of love for their culture and national heroes through their paintings, he said.

He was addressing at Street Art Competition held along wall of Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi. Plantation activity was also carried out. More than 200 students of various colleges and universities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including National College of Arts participated.

On this occasion, Jawwad Rafique Malik said that anthology of our national culture depicted regional cultures, which aptly reflected our national values and traditions. The student painters have not only scattered cultural colors but they have also realized their imagination by painting beautiful pictures of our heroes which reflects their love and respect for national heroes.