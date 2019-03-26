Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sabzi Mandi and Karachi Company police in a joint action to bust two gangs of robbers recovered 4 snatched bikes, cash and weapons from their possession, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, special teams have been constituted by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to arrest criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature. Superintendent of Industrial Area Police Zone Sumera Azam and SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams under supervision of ASP Margallah Circle Ayesha Gul and DSP Fida Hussain Satti to ensure arrest of culprits who were total 9 in numbers, the spokesman said.

Police teams including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, SHO Karachi Company Sub-Inspector Habib-ur-Rehaman, ASIs Zulfqar Ali, Mudassar Siddique, Haider Shah and others arrested 9 members of two criminal gangs and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, 4 bikes, weapons and other valuables from their possession.

The gangsters nabbed by Sabzi Mandi police station were identified as Azhar, Zahid, Basharat and Shehzad, while those arrested by Karachi Company police were identified as Anjum, Zain, Aaqib Masih, Nabeel Masih and Usman.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to have committed several robberies at gun point in various areas of Karachi Company and Sabzi Mnadi police stations as well as Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas. Further investigations are underway.

A case has been registered against the nabbed persons, the spokesman said.