ISLAMABAD - International Monetary Fund’s mission chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo Tuesday held meetings with the government authorities in Islamabad. Rigo is currently in Islamabad to meet country’s top economic managers. “Introductory discussions with IMF mission chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo began today. Discussions focused on industries, commerce, fiscal framework & external sector,” said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb. He further said no target exchange rate discussed, neither does IMF envisage a target on the PKR /USD parity. Rigo has met Finance Minister Asad Umar. Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue were also present in the meeting. Both the sides have discussed the economic situation of the country and loan programme that was sought by the government. The officials informed the visiting delegation about government efforts for restricting budget and current account deficits. IMF mission chief showed concerns over the massive shortfall in tax collection that had already surged to Rs230 billion in eight months (July to February) of the ongoing fiscal year.