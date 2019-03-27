Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has great potential to attract tourists and government would promote tourism as a national cause to open the country for local and foreign tourists. Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and chairman National Tourism Coordination Board, stated this while addressing a press conference at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). He gave details on Pakistan Tourism Summit being organized jointly by ICCI and Landmark Communication at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad from April 2-3, 2019.

Bukhari said that Prime Minister was very keen to promote Pakistan as a destination of tourists. He said that tourism was very profitable sector and private sector should come forward to invest in this industry while the government would fully facilitate them. He said government was planning short and long term plans to promote tourism and major focus would be on inbound tourists as promotion of inbound tourism would pave way for attracting foreign tourists. He said government has removed NOC requirements for foreigners that was a big step to promote tourism. He said PTDC would be revamped to promote tourism. He appreciated the initiative of ICCI and Landmark for organizing summit on tourism and said that more such summits were needed to promote this sector. Addressing the press conference, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, ICCI said that the PTI government was keen to promote tourism and the purpose of organizing Pakistan Tourism Summit was to highlight the tourism potential of Pakistan to attract more tourists to the country.