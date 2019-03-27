Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur has promised his team will give their best to bounce back in the third match against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, reiterating every time his players go on the field they want to win.

Pakistan are using the series to provide further experience and exposure to their bench strength, a ploy that has produced decent results with Haris Sohail and Mohammad Rizwan scoring centuries and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain making an impressive debut.

Arthur confirmed there will be no debuts on Wednesday, meaning opener Abid Ali and middle-order batsman Saad Ali will have to wait. Paceman Usman Shinwari will replace Faheem Ashraf – rested from the final three matches – while another left-arm paceman Junaid Khan will come in place of Mohammad Abbas.

“We always get castigated for not trying new players and now we are getting castigated for giving opportunities to new players. I think people need to understand that we are a very passionate team,” said the coach. “Every time we go on to the field, we go there to win for Pakistan.”

Pakistan have handed ODI debuts to opener Shan Masood and, fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Hasnain in the first two matches. They are trailing the five-match series 0-2 after losing the first two matches by identical margins of eight wickets, both in Sharjah.

“We have called this a tour of opportunities and it is so good to see this boys train and work hard. Yes, they are getting to that standards and they are not there yet. If we can get them there, then Pakistan cricket is going to see some good cricketers, in a good state. We will have new players ready to take over when other players are out of form or injured.”

Arthur said new players were doing their best. “The guys that we have brought in here, their attitudes have been outstanding. I think we got to realise that we have players who are of the international level, the chaps that are here are very good cricketers and will become very good cricketers. The other guys have been in the tough system for two years and these guys are only making their way up.

“I’m taking about the likes of (Mohammad) Hasnain, Abid Ali and Saad Ali. These guys haven’t been in the environment like this before. Shan (Masood) has been in and out of the ODI side, Umar Akmal is back and (Mohammad) Rizwan has also been in and out. We are trying to increase the depth of Pakistan cricket.”

For the first time in three years, Australia have now won five ODI matches on the bounce, three against India and two against Pakistan in UAE, and opener Usman Khawaja has warned against complacency. Khawaja, who is in great form at the moment, also played down any talk of his spot in the team for the World Cup being confirmed.

“We’d love to go to Abu Dhabi and finish it off,” Khawaja said ahead of Wednesday’s third ODI in the United Arab Emirates’ capital. “We saw in India they were 2-0 up and we came back to win that series. It’s never quite over. We can’t take it easy now, we’ve got to finish it off that next game. We can’t get relaxed, we can’t think that we’ve done all the hard work and that we’re fine now. There’s still three games left and three games is a long time in cricket.

“We want to be really clinical and we’ve got to keep doing it over and over again. Winning’s a habit so hopefully we can make it a habit.”Skipper Aaron Finch is in sublime form as he hit 116 to help Australia chase down 281 on Friday and an unbeaten 153, his highest ODI score to date, to anchor the 285-run chase on Sunday. Australia will be forced to make their first change of the series after pace spearhead Jhye Richardson dislocated his shoulder on Sunday and has since returned home. That will bring in Pat Cummins, the most successful bowler with 14 wickets in India.

Cummins went wicket-less in the first match in India, before taking four for 29, three for 37, five for 70 and two for 38, and has been in great wicket-taking form. The final two matches are in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Squads - PAKISTAN: Shoaib Malik (c), M Abbas, Umar Akmal, Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Imam ul-Haq, Imad Wasim

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.