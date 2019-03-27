Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (Palpa) President Rizwan Gondal has criticised the PIA management for accusing a pilot operating an international flight of taking alcohol and other psychoactive drugs on the basis of preliminary tests.

Captain Omar Khayyam, who was operating PIA flight PK-791 (Islamabad to Birmingham) on March 21, was accused of being under the influence after a preliminary test. Khayyam was cleared of the charge after detailed tests.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gondal said that highlighting the report of just a preliminary test in the media without waiting for results of the detailed tests tainted image of a seasoned pilot and caused agony to his family. He said the aviation industry had set standards to ensure that no pilot under the influence of alcohol is permitted to fly an aircraft for the safety of the passengers. However, he said, to ascertain this fact the pilot or the crew member have to undergo a series of tests starting from breath test, which if results positive, should be followed by blood and urine tests to check that he was not falsely tested positive.

In this case, he said, breath analyser tested false positive (an anomaly) causing inconvenience to all concerned. “Breath analyser report is never regarded final. If breath analyser is tested positive/false positive, a complete protocol of blood and urine tests for alcohol and other psychoactive substances has to be followed to ensure flight safety,” he said.

Hundreds of incidents of unreported professionalism are witnessed. PIA pilots have averted various disastrous situations, which were acknowledged in the global aviation industry and PIA’s name was taken to new heights.

It is unfortunate that the PIA spokesperson failed to handle the situation in a professional manner, causing an irreparable damage to the repute of a pilot of 28 years of unblemished service to the national flag carrier. The incident reveals a lack of professionalism. By spreading misleading information about its pilots not realising that it is blowing credibility of the airline and scaring away loyal passengers to help other airlines gain more business at the expense of national flag carrier, he added.